Belvedere - Remstal Pavilion / Barkow Leibinger

+ 30

Lead Architects: Regine Leibinger, Frank Barkow

Design Team: Lukas Weder (Associate), Jan Blifernez (Project Architect), Bryce Taylor

Clients: Stadt Fellbach

Structural Engineering/Construction Management: Werner Sobek Stuttgart

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of several vineyards on the Kappelberg above the village of Fellbach, Belvedere is a project for “16 Stationen” (16 stations), which is a part of the Remstal Gartenschau 2019. Set in a place with a great panoramic view over the valley it underlines the particularity of the surrounding as well as the transformation process within the following ten years during the intervention.

The circular pavilion highlights the place as a “Belvedere“ for Fellbach and offers a site to rest and enjoy the view, drink wine, or fall in love. Over time the Belvedere can establish itself as an appealing location for events like wine tastings, winemaking presentations, photoshoots, or wedding ceremonies.

The pavilion is a pergola (from the Latin ‘pergula’ = originally an annex, projecting roof or vine arbour). The small temple-like structure signifies an immaterial cloud. The roof construction, designed in cooperation with Werner Sobek, rests on slim pillars and consists of steel rods that are intertwined to form a space-frame. As a filigree structure, the pavilion combines an ancient typology (the pergola) with the contemporary conception and fabrication of a supporting structure.

Recalling the earlier work of the visionary architect and engineer Konrad Wachsmanns’ “Grapevine Structure” from the 1950's, our pavilion for the Remstal Gartenschau revisits this non-realized concept as an updated interpretation. The utopic idea of a subtle jointless space-frame is transformed into a woven geometry of curved metal profiles. The supporting structure consist of welded and curved steel. Its white outer surface refers symbolically to the colors of the nearby chapels.

Over the years wild vines will climb up the columns and extend themselves over the structure. A few blocks found nearby are placed sporadically under the pavilion to offer places to sit and enjoy the surroundings.