Refurbishment in Architecture

Recovery of Merola’s Tower / Carles Enrich Studio

Recovery of Merola’s Tower / Carles Enrich Studio

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restoration, Landmarks & Monuments
Puig-reig, Spain
  • Arquitectos: Carles Enrich Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Tallfusta
  • Lead Architect: Carles Enrich Giménez
  • Clients: Servei de Patrimoni Arquitectònic Local (Diputació de Barcelona) and Puig-reig Town Council
  • Engineering: MASAad
  • Landscaping: Carles Enrich Studio
  • Built Area Tower: 40 m2
  • Built Area Environment: 160 m2
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. In the south of the municipality of Puig-Reig stand the remains of the heritage site of the castle of Merola, dated from the late thirteenth century. Due to the documented earth tremors that shook Catalonia in the 1500s, only one of the faces of the defense tower, originally with a rectangular plant of 5 x 3,8 m and 14,8 m height, is still standing. The detachment of part of its coronation in 2016 put Puig-reig Town Council on alert. The high risk of collapse, with the subsequent loss of the monument, called for an intervention to guarantee the preservation of the remains and the recovery of the building for the village as an attraction for visitors.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
General Plan
General Plan
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Two basic lines of intervention were adopted to meet these aims: the consolidation of the surviving remains and the reinforcement of the medieval structure. The reinforcement takes the form of a timber structure comprising 18 sections of a 14-cm square that follow the original perimeter of the stone wall. Like a scaffolding, it structurally stabilizes the pre-existing construction, recovers the original volume and restores its function in the territory as a lookout and defense point. The new structure resolves the functional reinforcement conditions and establishes a dialogue with the pre-existing stone wall, evidencing the intervention with respect to the original construction.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The missing foundation is recovered with lime concrete and the two structures are tied using wooden profiles anchored to the stone canvas at 14 points. The insertion of a stairway inside the structure provides access to the three original levels of circulation and facilitates the future maintenance of the monument. The ascent to the upper level of the tower recovers a point of view that had been inaccessible since the fifteenth century. Finally, the stones found in the archaeological excavation are reused to delimit the intervention and show the original demolition material.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section 1
Section 1
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project location

Address: 08692 Puig-reig, Barcelona, Spain

Carles Enrich Studio
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Buildings Landmarks & Monuments Spain
Cite: "Recovery of Merola’s Tower / Carles Enrich Studio" [Recuperación de la Torre de Merola / Carles Enrich Studio] 16 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931955/recovery-of-merolas-tower-carles-enrich-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

