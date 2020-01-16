World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Bonfire Square / MAT Office

Bonfire Square / MAT Office

Save this project
Bonfire Square / MAT Office

site and trees. Image © Kangshuo Tang under the structure. Image © Kangshuo Tang facing the ocean. Image © Kangshuo Tang play field. Image © Kangshuo Tang + 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures, Installation
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: MAT Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Kangshuo Tang
  • Curator: Jing Han, Handshake 302
  • Design And Install: Kangshuo Tang, Miao Zhang, Youpeng Liu, Mingyu Wu, Xiaodan Tan
  • Video: Kangshuo Tang, Miao Zhang
  • Guiding Unit : Shenzhen Management Committee of Dapeng New District
  • Organizer & Executive Organizer : Xichong Resort (Shenzhen Workers' Nursing Home)
  • Co Organizer: Shenzhen Yuhe Investment Co. LTD, Shenzhen Yuhe Xiyong Community Development Foundation
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
view from the forest. Image © Kangshuo Tang
view from the forest. Image © Kangshuo Tang

Text description provided by the architects. The work “Bonfire” is located in a vacant BBQ site in Xichong Resort, Dapeng New District, Shenzhen City. The site is surrounded by lush trees, and with the sea and a beautiful beach at the south. This BBQ site is consisted with dozens of round/square units, the characteristic of its homogenize, repetition, anonymous and integration, could perfectly represent the “collective” approach of the planned economy era in China. Nevertheless, the consumption behavior of concentrated BBQ, which is a large-scale reproduction, is also a kind of subconscious continuation of the collective behavior and an inexplicable echo of the ideal world under the cultural crisis formed by the fast and restless consumer society.

In today’s social network, the relationship between individual and collective is now reshaping people’s cognitive of public space, the anonymous “individual” is constantly facing the possibility of alienation, while the idea of “collective” has been redefined with those transitions. The idea of the work “Bonfire” is trying to break the original barracks layout of the BBQ site, and turning to a freestyle connection and reorganization, so as to create an instant “collective” space by the on-site installation.

Save this picture!
public space. Image © Kangshuo Tang
public space. Image © Kangshuo Tang

The work “Bonfire” actually announced the birth of this new “collective” .In the woods by the seaside, we built a continuous spatial installation based on the original stove layout on the BBQ site, the image of bonfire above the stove seems as one of the earliest symbols of “collective” in human society; it can be the proof of “ presence” for the past collective, and is also able to be conceived as the spatial projection of the instant “collective” at the moment.

Save this picture!
rolling shape. Image © Kangshuo Tang
rolling shape. Image © Kangshuo Tang
Save this picture!
rolling shape. Image © Kangshuo Tang
rolling shape. Image © Kangshuo Tang
Save this picture!
connection and coverage. Image © Kangshuo Tang
connection and coverage. Image © Kangshuo Tang

The work “Bonfire” creates an interesting public space with the continuous frame by yellow scaffolding and colorful spray on the ground; it converts the derelict and boring BBQ venue into a vibrant playground. The elastic material keeps vibrating under the influence of the sea breeze, as if to declare the passage of time and the presence of collective. When night fell, the cluster of yellow fires in the woods under dusk seemed to convey the story of circle of human activity.

Save this picture!
under the structure. Image © Kangshuo Tang
under the structure. Image © Kangshuo Tang
Save this picture!
play field. Image © Kangshuo Tang
play field. Image © Kangshuo Tang

This spatial installation is an artwork by MAT Office delivered to the 2019 UABB（Shenzhen) XICHONG SUB-VENUE; and the exhibiting topic is “post-collective era”. The artwork was conceived in 30 days, 7 days installed on-site and will lasts 90 days for the biennale.

Save this picture!
space under fire. Image © Kangshuo Tang
space under fire. Image © Kangshuo Tang
Save this picture!
view from the forest_night view. Image © Kangshuo Tang
view from the forest_night view. Image © Kangshuo Tang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shenzhen, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAT Office
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation China
Cite: "Bonfire Square / MAT Office" 16 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931946/bonfire-mat-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

bonfire play field. Image © Kangshuo Tang

"篝火"空间装置 / MAT 超级建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream