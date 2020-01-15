Commercial Building Hohe Strasse 52 / Kuehn Malvezzi

-
Architects: Kuehn Malvezzi
- Area: 4800.0 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Ralph Müller
-
Manufacturers: Kehlheimer Naturstein, Riegel, Schuco
-
Design Team: Margherita Fanin, Karin Fendt, Yu Ninagawa, Dominic Sackmann, Moritz Scheible, Peter Franz Weber
-
Clients: Art-Invest Real Estate
-
Engineering: AWD Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
-
Technical Building Services: HPI HIMMEN Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
-
Fire Protection Specialist: HALFKANN + KIRCHNER
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the historic center of Cologne, the construction of a new commercial building has been completed. The building references an existing department store typology present in the city center.
Its structured shell-limestone facade shows the pedestal as the tectonic base of the building, followed by a central part reaching over two floors, and an attic band that repeats the frame of the floors below in a halved rhythm. This vertical order plays a significant role in how the building relates to its historical and urban context.
Within the narrow streets of the city center, the ordered framework of the facade opens up a third dimension towards the street, expanding the public space and developing a dialogue between the building and the city.