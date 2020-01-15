World
Commercial Building Hohe Strasse 52 / Kuehn Malvezzi

Commercial Building Hohe Strasse 52 / Kuehn Malvezzi

© Ralph Müller

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail
Cologne, Germany
  • Architects: Kuehn Malvezzi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Ralph Müller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kehlheimer Naturstein, Riegel, Schuco
  • Design Team: Margherita Fanin, Karin Fendt, Yu Ninagawa, Dominic Sackmann, Moritz Scheible, Peter Franz Weber
  • Clients: Art-Invest Real Estate
  • Engineering: AWD Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • Technical Building Services: HPI HIMMEN Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
  • Fire Protection Specialist: HALFKANN + KIRCHNER
© Ralph Müller
© Ralph Müller

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the historic center of Cologne, the construction of a new commercial building has been completed. The building references an existing department store typology present in the city center.

© Ralph Müller
© Ralph Müller
© Ralph Müller
© Ralph Müller

 Its structured shell-limestone facade shows the pedestal as the tectonic base of the building, followed by a central part reaching over two floors, and an attic band that repeats the frame of the floors below in a halved rhythm. This vertical order plays a significant role in how the building relates to its historical and urban context.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
South elevation
South elevation

Within the narrow streets of the city center, the ordered framework of the facade opens up a third dimension towards the street, expanding the public space and developing a dialogue between the building and the city.

© Ralph Müller
© Ralph Müller

