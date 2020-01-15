20 Free Resources for Photoshop Brushes

Photoshop is one of the most universal, enduring, and valuable programs in the designer’s taskbar. The go-to tool for students and architects for image-based editing, collages, and rendering, the popularity of Photoshop has given rise to countless online tutorials, tips, and resources. As we demonstrated over a year ago with our extensive library of 100 Photoshop textures, there is great value for designers in having a single, collated, one-stop service for quickly accessing the multitude of free resources available online.

With that in mind, we have once again set out to make your Photoshop sessions more productive and pain-free. Below, we have put together a list of online resources offering free Photoshop brush packages, opening a bounty of possibilities for adding depth, shadow, texture, and vibrancy to your artwork.

