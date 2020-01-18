World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

M02 / MINIMO

M02 / MINIMO

© Amores Pictures

Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Arquitectos: MINIMO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 45.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Amores Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acor, Cortizo, Formica, Hisbalit, Ilumisa
  • Lead Architects: Alberto Rubial Alonso, Sergio Sánchez Grande
  • Construction: Vlad Magaon Marius
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. For the integral renovation of these two basement apartments in the Salamanca district of Madrid, J. commissioned us with a partition-free project that seeks the maximum optimization of a very tight space.

© Amores Pictures
Plan
Plan
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

In the project, the plywood furniture articulates the space, starring a volume of stainless steel that characterizes, symmetrically, the two apartments, multiplying the light with the reflections of its surface. The birch plywood furniture does not touch the ceiling, thus expanding our feeling of beeing in a continuous space, enhanced by a terrazzo pavement that , colonizing the fi ve courtyards that we can fi nd across the basements.

© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

The optimization of the distribution, minimizing the circulation spaces, and the combination of simple and warm materials has allowed us to transform two disused basements into two cozy apartments that take advantage of every square meter of its small surface.

© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures
Plan
Plan
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

