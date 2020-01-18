Peru Pavilion in Expo Dubai 2020: A Evocation of Time

Habitare Arquitectura e Ingeniería, in collaboration with Studio 17, were the winning Peruvian entry for the upcoming Expo Dubái 2020. The concept, to evoke the transition that the country has gone through during its history, fed by the many influences that give shape to its identity.

An evocation of time

The curved lines that dominate the architectural design of our pavilion represent the winding path that Peru has been on throughout its existence; an infinite path that is paved by multiple influences and events that have shaped our identity.

Just like the spiraling P that forms a part of our logo for Marca Perú, this path begins at a point in time and, from there, it's born, it traverses, it extends, it stops, and it returns to its origen.

Peruvian Fabric and Time

Some details, like our pavilion's wall, emphasize the relationship between Peruvians and their woven art throughout the course of history, an activity that has become intertwined with nearly every facet of Peruvian culture and which is best represented by the Paraca pieces, the Q’eswachaka bridge,the "caballitos de totora," and many more.

Upon entering the pavilion, you'll come across immense walls- inspired by the ruins of Kuélap- that lead to a world or sensations and experiences where Peru and her riches are the protagonists.

