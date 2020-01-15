World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Save this project
Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Zicatela House is a small weekend house located on top of a hill in front of Zicatela beach, next to Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The house was designed with one main purpose: to give the owner the opportunity to leave Mexico City to make a break with the megalopolis and urban habits, by coming to get some rest and relax while enjoying the heat of the Mexican coast and the peaceful light of Oaxaca. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

This house responds to a double landscape, on one side in the background the beach and the sea, on the other side the mountains and agave fields, the plant from which is made mezcal and tequila. This project has a very interesting personality of being a countryside house next to the sea, instead of a beach house.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The house is based on this duality, the duality of its surroundings and it's able to respond to the mountains and be protective as a fortress as well as a wide-open space; giving you the feeling to live outside in a garden, making the border between in and out disappear.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Zicatela House is built on a small 300 m2 plot, using a typology of defensive architecture, where a wall surrounds the terrain completely, helping create a 100% controlled area on the inside, turning it into an open-sky fortress, with only one main view towards the sky, the only permanent element in time.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The house is a bunker on the outside, one of those massive concrete structures I used to see in Normandy -where I was born-, protecting a Mexican pyramid on the inside, one of those I see when I travel around Mexico, the country where I've been living and working for 10 years now.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture" [Casa Zicatela / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture] 15 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931893/zicatela-house-ludwig-godefroy-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream