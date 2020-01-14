World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Himalayan Culture and Religion Research Center in Sichuan University / CSWADI, ZAD

Himalayan Culture and Religion Research Center in Sichuan University / CSWADI, ZAD

Save this project
Himalayan Culture and Religion Research Center in Sichuan University / CSWADI, ZAD

© Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist + 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: CSWADI, ZAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist
  • Lead Architects: Yong Zheng
  • Design Team: Wei Jia, Dijia Xiao, Liwei Wang, Huidong Zhang, Yubo Hou, Jian Hou, Biao Dong, Yanyan Chen, Yan Zhang Yunna Liu, Ganying Liu, Ke Yang, Yu Zhou, Han Liu
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sichuan University, Himalayan Culture and Religion Research Center specializes in the research on Trans-Himalayan region countries’ culture and religion, and also displaying their artworks. Inspired by Chinese traditional gardens, this building creates a modern architectural space with natural aspects inside, so as to combine Buddhism spirits with physical environment perfectly.

The Research center consists of three different parts which are museum, research center and affiliated building. So far, the construction of museum and research center have been completed, they are the places for those who are specialized in Himalayan Culture and Religion Research and their artwork exhibitions.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Problem solving
Interesting themes, special locations and low capacity rate provide opportunity for design of the project, but also bring challenges. Initially, several questions such as “how to fit the campus environment, how to reflect themes and create rich spaces to integrate the exhibition and tour” was put forward. Accordingly, through multiple-angles comparison and analysis, we found a suitable solution--- Interpret the project with the "courtyards" as elements.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Making courtyards
The design is intended to combine two independent volumes of museum and research center. Two L-shaped volumes are combined with each extended wall, the extended wall will define east and west courtyards, together with the side yard in the middle, there are four courtyards in total. Though connected, each courtyard stands out with unique spatial features and landscape theme which will penetrate into the interior architectural space in order to create a sense of infinite within limited square meters.

Save this picture!
Siteplan
Siteplan

The east courtyard is the entrance of the museum and the west courtyard is a different story - winding path leading to a secluded spot, Chinese classical gardens ---beauty of artistic conception is show incisively and vividly here, in a natural "soft" contrast echo the eastern hospital modern "just", rich rhythm Zen and visitors experience of the space, make the whole building community a place to be explored. The two side courtyards are the VIP reception study and the multi-functional lecture hall.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Moulding
Overall modelling method applied is using traditional slope roof based on the modern interpretation. In the Jiang’an Campus of Sichuan University, where most are Chinese traditional style buildings, the rolling slope roof not only echoes the surrounding architectural environment, but also carries out a metaphor for the traditional roof cultural symbols of Sichuan vernacular dwellings in its unique abstract form.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Attain the meaning
Material selection for the Himalayan museum and research center are guided by color and texture to maintain the simple sense in the traditional residences of Sichuan The main form of the museum are both solemn and sedate, and the facade design is more inclined to the composition of traditional residential buildings’ street elevation. The research center facing the landscape courtyard, which has higher requirements for lighting and ventilation on each floor, draws on the permeability method of latticed wooden walls.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Exhibition
The intersecting space between the building and the courtyard creates a good opportunity to set an interesting exhibition and tour line. Since garden is not only the exhibition space but also one of the main themes of the design.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Visitors go through a water courtyard before entering into the museum. The main functions of the 1st floor are for temporary exhibition and multimedia exhibition hall, second and third floor are fixable for different themes. The void side courtyard make all space a whole. Visitors will be guided by the L-shaped stairs to the second floor, then go through the northeast corner of the stairs to the3rd floor. At where the atmosphere of the public space dominated by the turnstile gallery suddenly changes. The relaxed and lively feeling accompanied by the nature in the previous visit is suddenly replaced by a dark and mysterious sensory experience. This contrast creates the climax of the whole exhibition sequence.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

After the visitors return to the first floor at the end of the tour, they can leave the museum before crossing another garden. The bridge connecting research center and exhibition hall provides not only convenient contact but also offers a place for leisure and overlooking the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CSWADI, ZAD
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Himalayan Culture and Religion Research Center in Sichuan University / CSWADI, ZAD" 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931833/himalayan-culture-and-religion-research-center-in-sichuan-university-cswadi-zad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

四川大学喜马拉雅文化及宗教研究中心 / 中国建筑西南设计研究院，郑勇工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream