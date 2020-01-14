World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. New House / Sturgess Architecture

New House / Sturgess Architecture

Save this project
New House / Sturgess Architecture

© Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer © Robert Lemermeyer + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Calgary, Canada
Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2017, New House recognizes the unique contextual condition; to the west of the site sits four historic row-like houses with backyards that adjoin the west side of the property. Rather than proposing an exterior wall against these rear yards, the plan of the house has been designed around a courtyard that will interface with the adjacent rear yards.

Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

The two-storey courtyard plan is organized to maximize solar exposure to these rear lots while also maintaining the integrity and privacy of each lot through extensive landscaping. The courtyard becomes backyard extensions to the west properties by maximizing green space and light.

Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Robert Lemermeyer
© Robert Lemermeyer

The house has also been designed to respond to the volatile conditions of the riverfront property. The proposed building has been raised to the same 1.5m height as the existing flood retaining wall. This will allow water to run below the house should there be overland flooding in the future. The plinth that the house sits on makes reference to the existing flood retaining wall and the changing conditions of the riverfront site.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Sturgess Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "New House / Sturgess Architecture" 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931830/new-house-sturgess-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream