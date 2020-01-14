Fasano Itaim Residential / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan

+ 28

Autores: Marcio Kogan . Diana Radomysler

Coautor De Interiores: Luciana Antunes

Project Team: Carlos Costa . Giovanni Meirelles . Gustavo Ramos . Laura Guedes . Luisa Vicentini . Mariana Simas . Renato Perigo . Tamara Lichtenstein

Landscape Designer : Rodrigo Oliveira

Structure Engineer : Avila Engenharia De Estruturas

Mep: Sphe Engenharia De Instalações

Foundations : Consultrix Engenheiros Associados Ltda

Acustic Consultant : Harmonia

Lighting Consultant : Studio Ix

Construction Manager : Arquitana

Air Conditioning : Willem Scheepmaker & Assoc. Ltda.

Automation Consultant : Exprest

Contractor: Even

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. After many years of having designed the Fasano Hotel in the Jardins Neighbourhood, we were invited to design the interiors of Fasano’s new mixed-use development in the Itaim region. Recognized worldwide as a family operation offering gastronomy and hospitality at their best, Fasano’s history spans more than 100 years, with locations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, fazenda boa vista, Angra dos reis and Punta del Este, in Uruguay.

This new development, a complex with hotel, bars, restaurants and residential apartments will offer the excellence that has made Fasano a renowned name both in brazil and internationally. The single tower of four suite apartment has its interiors designed by Studio MK27. We strived to keep the identity and heritage of the Fasano brand as we designed this project, located in an increasingly dynamic, youthful neighborhood.

The use of natural materials such as slate shard floors, wooden strip ceiling, and walls covered with walnut panels generate a cozy atmosphere in the apartment. The space is well-lit by a floor-to-ceiling pane of glass joining the living room to the terrace. The opposite wall is covered by a shelving unit and an Armani griz marble fireplace separating the social from the private areas. The double linen and macramé curtains filter and balance the chiaroscuro (use of darkness and light) between the natural light and the dark surfaces of the panels and furniture.

The living room has 3 areas organized by neutral colored rugs which mark off the different activities and moments: one corner for the more intimate fireplace, the true living room and the dining room, connected to the gourmet kitchen. Each layout has floor lamps, sofas and armchairs, side and coffee tables which create a rich dynamic between volumes and textures. Modern pieces of Brazilian design such as the Pétala coffee table by Jorge Zalszupin are mixed with contemporary counterparts such as the dining table by Jader Almeida and the international classics such as Isamo Nogushi’s floor lamp, Finnish architect Alvar Alto’s floor lamp, and the light pendants over the dining table by the American architect George Nelson.

The continuous circulation around the apartment follows the same vibe as the materials and is punctuated by some sculptural sconces. In the bedrooms, the floors are made of wood and the lining is white in order to make them lighter.