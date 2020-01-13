East Lake Beach House / Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect

+ 20

Design Team: Principal: Robert M. Gurney, FAIA; Project Architect: Claire L. Andreas, Brian Tuskey

Engineering: 1200 Architectural Engineers, PLLC

Landscape: Oehme Van Sweden Landscape Architecture

General Contractor: Horizon Builders

Interior Designer: Therese Baron Gurney, ASID, Baron Gurney Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Located just south of downtown Rehoboth, a beach town in Delaware, USA lies an unexpected small body of water. Silver Lake forms the western border of the site for this project, a lot which extends east toward the Atlantic Ocean. Taking advantage of the uniqueness of its location, the house was conceived from the inside out to focus on both the Silver Lake and the Atlantic Ocean views. The house becomes a series of indoor/outdoor spaces that maximize the views inherent to this site.

This three-level vacation home was designed for a large family of eight and has ample room for guests and entertaining. The overall size of the house is minimized by breaking up the form into four distinct gable-roofed volumes. Nestled between the gables is a roof deck that feels both intimate and expansive and provides panoramic views toward Silver Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

The materials employed are traditional and timeless. Cedar shingles, copper panels, mahogany windows and doors, white oak flooring, and natural stone were all chosen for their durability in a harsh oceanfront environment. Resilient materials are combined with meticulous detail and clean lines in a truly modern way to provide a bright, light-filled interior that focuses on the views. The house was designed and built with the intention of providing a vacation house that would last for generations.