Bakery workshop space in Himi / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Bakery workshop space in Himi / Takashi Okuno & Associates

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Workshop, Houses
Japan
“I would like to place value on interconnectivity with people.” These were our client’s first words. We have made a compact, snug arrangement of the space to provide a combined residence while maintaining the function it has played as a space for baking lessons.

Plan
Plan
To forgo the pursuit of overabundance and cherish the commonplace pleasures of the day-to-day... In the layout here we have sought to design a home space encapsulating your freedom to move at your own rhythm, to live at your own pace.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Industrial Architecture Workshop Residential Architecture Houses Japan
