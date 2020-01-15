Bakery workshop space in Himi / Takashi Okuno & Associates

+ 16

“I would like to place value on interconnectivity with people.” These were our client’s first words. We have made a compact, snug arrangement of the space to provide a combined residence while maintaining the function it has played as a space for baking lessons.

To forgo the pursuit of overabundance and cherish the commonplace pleasures of the day-to-day... In the layout here we have sought to design a home space encapsulating your freedom to move at your own rhythm, to live at your own pace.