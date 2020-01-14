Harvard GSD Announces 2020 Richard Rogers Fellows

Harvard Graduate School of Design (Harvard GSD) has announced the six winners of the 2020 Richard Rogers Fellowship, a residency program at the Wimbledon House in London, the landmarked residence designed by Lord Richard Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s. Now entering its fourth cycle, the Fellowship is inspired by Lord Rogers’s commitment to cross-disciplinary investigation and engagement.

In 2015, Lord Richard and Lady Ruth Rogers gifted the Wimbledon House—designed by Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s—to Harvard GSD to ensure the Heritage-listed property’s continued use as a residence and to provide a unique research opportunity for future generations of professionals and scholars. Now entering its fourth cycle, the Richard Rogers Fellowship has previously welcomed fellows from around the world. The residencies run in three cycles with two fellows participating in each, the first taking place beginning in Spring 2020. Last year’s fellows include: Esther Choi (Brooklyn), Sarosh Anklesaria (Ithaca), Peter Christensen (Rochester), John Paul Rysavy (New York), Maria Letizia Garzoli (Trecate), and Michael Waldrep (Berlin).

2020 RICHARD ROGERS FELLOWS

Spring 2020: Timothy Ivison (Los Angeles, CA) & Emma Letizia Jones (Zurich, Switzerland)

Summer 2020: Sean Canty (Cambridge, MA) & Michelle Chang (Cambridge, MA)

Fall 2020: Thomas Shay Hill (Somerville, MA) & Henry Grabar (Chicago, IL)

The six fellows named for the 2020 cycle were chosen from more than 150 applicants from around the world. In addition to a three-and-a-half-month residency, each fellow receives travel expenses to London and a $10,000 cash purse. They will pursue research on a variety of issues, including allocation of parking around new buildings in London, the formal consequences of building booms on the city’s urban fabric, and the civic imaginaries that may be gleaned from building code. Harvard GSD introduced the Richard Rogers Fellowship in October 2016, and named its inaugural class of fellows in February 2017. Since its inception, the Richard Rogers Fellowship has drawn serious scholars from a range of fields and backgrounds to London, where they have engaged with that city’s great research and design institutions.

The 2021 Richard Rogers Fellowship cycle will begin accepting applications in October 2020.

News via Harvard GSD