T House / Dom Architect Studio

Architect In Charge: Nguyen Anh Duc

Client: Trường Lê, Ms Dung Pham

Collaborators: Nguyen Ngoc Hoang, Truong Anh Duc

Text description provided by the architects. T House is a housing project located in a new residential area of Ha Tinh city in Ha Tinh province, this is a small city in central Vietnam. T house is a peaceful place for the whole family living in the busy hustle of a new city in which green spaces is losing. Good architectural space can awaken, arouse the sense of spiritual life for users, as well as fully meet the needs of "living" of a family.

T house is a basic spatial structure, the solution is simple but it is interesting enough to bring a housing space inside a developing urban area. The house was newly built with basic construction methods and indigenous techniques. Simple architectural details are used to minimize construction time as well as investment costs. Affordable interiors and simple furnishings are contributing factors to the great belief that we totally could create a good space without the need of expensive materials.

The garage is located in front yards is a feature in the use of the local people, but through the lens of a seasoned practitioner,we could manage the space to design an area for a car and a few motorbikes. The rest should be used for a little green garden to minimize the covering of concrete areas.

The common spaces on the first floor are connected to each other to create a seamless use, the kitchen compartment is required to be separated but designed to connect to outside spaces. The bedroom on the first floor is a space which needs a certain amount of privacy, is separated by a small garden. It is a space that creates a quiet ventilation and brings comfort, this garden runs up to upper floors of the house creates the same effect for the spaces.

In the common space on the upper floor, we put into a suspended space with a combination of 3 flat walls, the fourth one is an open space towards a corridor connecting the front and back spaces of the house, along with carved wooden cross, natural light and movements of the sky above, spaces for people below, all of them create an idea of the connection with nature, the purity of the space and religious beliefs of the family. That provides a relaxed and quiet place for the whole family after rough days.