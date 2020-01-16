Cores Apartment / Camila Fleck Arquitetura

+ 13

Lead Architect: Camila Fleck

Colaboradora: Mariana Barreto

Clients: Morar Mais Rio de janeiro

Mão De Obra: FR2 Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. My first inspiration was the trip to Milan, where I saw the color trends and started by choosing my palette, which are earthy and pastel shades, ranging from roses, blues and greens. Between project time and inauguration we would have only 45 days so many solutions adopted went from a quick work to a 40 m2 apartment with kitchen and bathroom.

I worked with a super simple and inexpensive menphis-inspired ink solution in arcs and curves, super trend. Little woodwork, only in the kitchen, and bathroom, in the living room just a shelf. In the bedroom the closet where we customize the hanger with ropes and branch. In the bedroom part we create a more intimate atmosphere with a super panel botanicals, in the colors of our palette, and a personalized baby corner with the detachable crib and decorations.

In the living room the earthy and caramel tones are with everything. In the bathroom highlight to economic suler tile, meter white only in the wet area. In the bathroom the rosé metals are featured launch of the lorenzeti where we made a bespoke locksmithing with corrugated glass. As we work with many colors, I left the base of the most neutral furniture. Featured for lighting spheres, and vertical led strips.