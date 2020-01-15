World
Architect’s Association of Santa Fe / Estudio Bechis Arquitectos

Architect’s Association of Santa Fe / Estudio Bechis Arquitectos

© Walter Salcedo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Institutional Buildings
Rosario, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1343.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Walter Salcedo, Matías Motte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACT 3D, Aluar, Arneg, Autodesk, Robert McNeel & Associates, Tensar, Zymprax
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Bechis, Esteban Bechis, Bruno Bechis, Franco Bechis
  • Design Team: Sebastian Bechis, Esteban Bechis, Bruno Bechis, Franco Bechis
  • Structure: Sergio Faci, Federico Zegna Ratá
  • Electrical Installation: Alejandro Ferrarini
  • Thermomechanical Installation: Javier Vinzia
  • Executive File: Matías Motte, Alan Fared
  • Competition: Martin Gori, Mariana Nanni
© Walter Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. In a historically particular and topographically atypical block of Rosario city, we foreground the views of the surroundings, the vegetation of the Belgrano Av. and the boundary historic buildings. The main objective of our project is to formally synthesize the dialogue between them and generate relationships that overcome the limits of the lot. We propose a clear contrast between the new and the old.

© Walter Salcedo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Matías Motte

We project for the new building a new glass façade with a simple language that results in a sober, abstract and timeless image. This facade allows to get long visuals to the river and the ships and also show the activities from inside becoming a lantern during the evenings and nights of this sector of the Belgrano Av. The new façade distances itself from the historic buildings at the east and west sides avoiding touching them generating a suspended volume in the void. 

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

To enhance this concept the glass façade reflects the trees and sky dematerializing the new building. The variations of lights and shadows of the trees through the glass change the atmosphere of the interior spaces. The variation of the foliage during the different seasons transform the perception of the building in the different periods of the year.

Schematic Sections
Schematic Sections
© Matías Motte

Project location

Address: Belgrano 650, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Estudio Bechis Arquitectos
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Argentina
Cite: "Architect’s Association of Santa Fe / Estudio Bechis Arquitectos" [Sede del colegio de arquitectos CAPSF – CAD2 / Estudio Bechis Arquitectos] 15 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931776/architects-association-of-santa-fe-estudio-bechis-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

