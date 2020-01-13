World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures

Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures

Save this project
Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures

© Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor + 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Material Cultures ; Architects: Practice Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Oskar Proctor
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Henry Stringer, JJ I Joists, Margent Farm, Material Cultures, Smarts
  • Lead Architect: Paloma Gormley
  • Design Team: Paloma Gormley, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Niall Gallagher, Lettice Drake
  • Clients: Margent Farm
  • Engineering: Jon Shanks
  • Consultants : Will Stanwix and Salus
  • Collaborators : Material Cutlures, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Margent Farm
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Text description provided by the architects. Prototypical low embodied carbon house made from timber hemp and lime. 

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Hemp was grown on the fields surrounding the house.  House is 3 bedroom with open living space. 

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

House is off-grid in terms of power and heat.  The modular system will now be mass manufactured by Material Cultures.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Practice Architecture
Office
Material Cultures
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures" 13 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931730/flat-house-practice-architecture-plus-material-cultures/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream