Itacorubi House / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados

+ 34

Architects In Charge: Mari Girardi, Alejandro Ortiz Sainz

Engineering: Paulo De Tarso Pereira

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The clients requested a house that could satisfy the requirements of a family with small children, besides a good living area that could be opened to the greatest thing the land provides: the view. These needs also had to fit within the budget that the couple has set out to spend.

One of the main challenges was to distribute the program in the steep slope land. Stem from that, we designed a house open to contemplation, offering astonishing views to the mountain and to the city, with clean architecture and overlapping floor plans, appropriated to the best site plan.

The volume is linear, marked by the openings characterized by the transparency from the frames or the terraces.