World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Itacorubi House / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados

Itacorubi House / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Itacorubi House / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Caetano © Pedro Caetano © Pedro Caetano © Pedro Caetano + 34

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Itacorubi, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 272.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Pedro Caetano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Deca, Madooree, N Formas, Portobello, Projetar, Trimble
  • Architects In Charge: Mari Girardi, Alejandro Ortiz Sainz
  • Engineering: Paulo De Tarso Pereira
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano
© Pedro Caetano

Text description provided by the architects. The clients requested a house that could satisfy the requirements of a family with small children, besides a good living area that could be opened to the greatest thing the land provides: the view. These needs also had to fit within the budget that the couple has set out to spend. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano
© Pedro Caetano

One of the main challenges was to distribute the program in the steep slope land. Stem from that, we designed a house open to contemplation, offering astonishing views to the mountain and to the city, with clean architecture and overlapping floor plans, appropriated to the best site plan. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano
© Pedro Caetano
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano
© Pedro Caetano

The volume is linear, marked by the openings characterized by the transparency from the frames or the terraces. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano
© Pedro Caetano

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Itacorubi House / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Itacorubi / Mari Girardi Arquitetos Associados] 13 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931695/itacorubi-house-mari-girardi-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream