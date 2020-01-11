World
Lawford Road Townhouse / OEB

Lawford Road Townhouse / OEB

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: OEB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: French + Tye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Agenora Workshops, Cantifix, Dinesen, Green Building Store, OM Glazing, Shadbolt, Sky-Frame, Thomas Collier Joinery
  • Engineering : Bob Johnson Structural Engineers
  • Main Contractor: Bow Tie Construction
  • Approved Inspector: BCA
  • Plywood Study : Calculated Manufacturing
© French + Tye
Text description provided by the architects. Zinc clad extensions at roof and rear are simple and rectilinear, sensitive to the site’s location within a Conservation Area. The interior combines minimalist white-lined rooms with storage spaces that open up to reveal a warm and adaptable plywood structure and brightly coloured exposed services.

© French + Tye
The clients’ brief for Lawford Road was to create a minimalist, intelligent, and energy-efficient refurbishment of a Victorian property, forming a family home that would allow spaces to adapt over the years. The Passivhaus standard required an entirely new insulated timber frame to be built inside the existing brick shell. OEB took the opportunity given by his new structure to reconfigure the internal layout. Rooms are defined by a series of 900mm deep storage walls placed orthogonally across the plan, while plain white surfaces line the interior. The storage walls give a sense of solidity to the new construction and contain all the built-in functions of the house: kitchen, WCs, desk, and plant. When opened up, the interiors of these elements reveal warm plywood timber finishes and exposed services accentuated in bright colours, contrasting with the outer plainness of the rooms.

© French + Tye
© French + Tye
Connections study
Connections study
© French + Tye
Solid oak flooring is used throughout and continues onto the new staircase with flush treads and risers, where a lightly reflective white ribbon balustrade runs continuously up through the full height of the house. The new second-floor study is located in a zinc rooftop extension over the rear outrigger. Here the plywood structure remains exposed as if this space is a habitable version of the storage elements elsewhere, or like climbing into an attic. The joints between the components are not hidden: the room is clearly made from different parts connected together with exposed screws, notches, and lap joints. Simple and adjustable open shelving spans between the plywood posts, where objects and books can be on the show.

© French + Tye
Project gallery

Cite: "Lawford Road Townhouse / OEB" 11 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931690/lawford-road-townhouse-oeb/> ISSN 0719-8884

