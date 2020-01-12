World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cemetery
  4. Italy
  5. Castel San Gimignano Cemetery / MICROSCAPE architecture urban design AA

Castel San Gimignano Cemetery / MICROSCAPE architecture urban design AA

Save this project
Castel San Gimignano Cemetery / MICROSCAPE architecture urban design AA
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cemetery
Castel San Gimignano, Italy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Filippo Poli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Biol Soil Expert, Bosisio, Unibloc
  • Lead Architects: Patrizia Pisaniello, Saverio Pisaniello
  • Visual 3 D Artist: Architect Luigi Aldiccioni
  • Geologists: Francesco Rinaldi, Luca Bargagna Studio GAIA
  • Client: Municipality of San Gimignano (SI)
  • Executing Company: Costruzioni Sirio srl
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of the 1200s, San Gimignano and Colle Val d'Elsa achieved full autonomy as free Municipalities and a pact of friendship was established between the two, which defined the territorial areas and expansion policies. Between 1309 and 1320, a mighty castle was erected on Monte Dei Lecci, acting as a line of demarcation and control. The town that soon sprang up around it was called Castel di San Gimignano. Before the 1300s there was already a church dedicated to Santa Cristina located in a small group of rural houses and farms in the area where the cemetery was built. The cemetery of Castel San Gimignano is a paradigmatic example of a "camposanto" in the Tuscan countryside: an expression of the civitas found in the village and its agricultural land, a source of life.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The typological characteristics of its uniform shape are still clearly visible: an enclosure with stone masonry and burial fields at staggered altitudes, following the slopes of the land in a terraced pattern. The multiple entrances follow the articulation of the two upper and lower fields. 

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The stone border wall is enhanced along the north side by a row of cypresses, while other isolated cypresses are found near the east and west entrances in line with the lower burial ground.  

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The cypresses visually mediate the cemetery's integration into the surrounding landscape. The structure's value to the landscape, in its minimalism and simplicity, is still largely preserved, both as a privileged point for viewing this landscape and as its natural continuation at the cemetery's edges, in a sort of visual continuum. The redevelopment project entailed a balanced relationship between the existing full and empty spaces. The new feature of the gabion walls containing local limestone, which traces the new niches, dialogue with the linear sequence of the boundary walls and the dry stone wall marking the change in height between the upper and lower fields. The chapel-like shape of the new niches creates a space suitable for prayer and remembrance. The sculptural mass of the two stone cubes of the new volume produce dialectical relationships between interior and exterior, full and empty, past and present. 

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The conscious choice to use an architectural component (gabion walls) usually used as containment for slopes and land was based on this place's manifest tension. 

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The dry stone walls represent the direct physical and spiritual connection with the lives of those who have lived in the environmental, civic and cultural context of Castel San Gimignano. A place full of history and work, with and for the land: a matter of sustenance and life. The dry stone terrace wall between the two fields has been restored and consolidated, and a protective shoulder made of natural linear gabions with multi varietal sedum plant essences has been placed at the top. The steps connecting the two fields have also been renovated, with the shoulders replaced with new gabion structures. In addition, two paths paved with different sizes of prefabricated concrete blocks have been dry-laid and grassed, marking the routes between the various areas. The upper field has been freed from the old demolitions and planted with grass. Lastly, maintenance work has been done on the damaged plaster and the restoration of the exterior of the small existing chapel and the walls. New cypresses soften the visual impact with the old burial niches built in the 1970s, and jasmine plants grow along the sides of the gabion walls. As the seasons' pass, they will change the wall's appearance, a metaphor for how memory and life are all one in the transience of life.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Castel San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MICROSCAPE architecture urban design AA
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial cemetery Italy
Cite: "Castel San Gimignano Cemetery / MICROSCAPE architecture urban design AA" 12 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931689/castel-san-gimignano-cemetery-microscape-architecture-urban-design-aa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream