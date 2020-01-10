World
  5. Lluvia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Lluvia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Lluvia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
  • Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Miguel Vargas, José Hadad, Ignacio Rodríguez, Armando Rosas, Fabián Arellano
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Lluvia is a single-family residence located in Jardines del Pedregal, southern Mexico City. It is located in a residential area, and the site has neighboring constructions. One of its main qualities is the natural vegetation found at the back, which became an important asset in the architectural scheme.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The house is conceived as a solid volume that incorporates subtractions along the main axis; these are formed as small courtyards and double heights depending on the program. Our main intention was to merge sections of the main forest-like garden with the interior of the house and let in natural light.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

