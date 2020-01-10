ODA Designs Master Plan to Regenerate Post-Industrial Sites in Moscow

ODA has won an international competition to create MAZD, a 3 million square feet master plan in Moscow, Russia. The project puts in place a large mixed-use development intended to stimulate industrial zones just outside of the city.

Because of a large number of post-industrial sites in valuable areas, outside of Moscow, it was important for the city to start an action plan. In fact, the 9.3 ha MAZD master plan will be "a comprehensive kickoff for the conversion of the industrial Magistralnye Ulitsy territory", affecting the future growth of the surrounding neighborhood. With an objective to create a meaningful contribution to the development of the urban fabric, ODA will set guidelines for a future destination, with pedestrian, green and mixed redevelopment. The architectural firm states that “the MAZD Territory will be an innovative neighborhood, establishing a visible marker along the Third Ring Road of Moscow’s multipurpose, green, and accessible urban agenda”.

Generating public programs along the West sector of the Third Ring Road, the proposed master plan is integrated with “Moscow’s trends for a dense, mixed and walkable region where architecture and landscape are designed in conjunction”. Putting together public and recreational spaces with residences and offices, the project will reinforce the missing sense of place. On another hand, ODA’s scheme creates an iconic roof that “landmarks MAZD within the city skyline” and organizes open and enclosed spaces, or in other words, residences with courtyards and open sightlines. Under the roof, two typologies are introduced: villas around quiet patios and towers exposed to the far views. Moreover, on the ground, “leisure and retail are laid out to enjoy the experience of the continuous park”, and across the street, a large office building will act as a commercial center.

