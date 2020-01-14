Concrete Benches: Furniture for Inside and Outside the Home

Concrete is not purely a structural element. As we demonstrated in a recent article about kitchen projects using concrete countertops, the material is gaining significant traction in the world of residential furnishings and fixtures. To further exemplify this, we have curated a list of several projects that use concrete benches to create beautiful moments inside and outside the home.

Concrete has several advantages as a furnishing material. A versatile product that can adopt a rough or polished finish, as well as being waterproof and resilient, concrete benches can sit confidently within interior and exterior spaces. The material’s strength also allows it to perform structural as well as aesthetic functions, such as supporting furniture, plants, and of course, people. The seemingly “raw” aesthetic of concrete also serves as an interesting transition between interiors and exteriors. See for yourself below: