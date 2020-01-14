World
Concrete Benches: Furniture for Inside and Outside the Home

Concrete Benches: Furniture for Inside and Outside the Home
  Written by | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida

Concrete is not purely a structural element. As we demonstrated in a recent article about kitchen projects using concrete countertops, the material is gaining significant traction in the world of residential furnishings and fixtures. To further exemplify this, we have curated a list of several projects that use concrete benches to create beautiful moments inside and outside the home.

Concrete has several advantages as a furnishing material. A versatile product that can adopt a rough or polished finish, as well as being waterproof and resilient, concrete benches can sit confidently within interior and exterior spaces. The material’s strength also allows it to perform structural as well as aesthetic functions, such as supporting furniture, plants, and of course, people. The seemingly “raw” aesthetic of concrete also serves as an interesting transition between interiors and exteriors. See for yourself below:

Aberto Studio / AR Arquitetos

Maíra Acayaba
Maíra Acayaba

Casa Geminada / CR2 Arquitetura

Alessandro Guimarães
Alessandro Guimarães

Golf House / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos

Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden

Torcuato House Pavilion / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Federico Kulekdjian
Federico Kulekdjian

Concrete House in Caviano / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Hannes Henz
Hannes Henz

Jabuticabeiras House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

Tâmega House / Labcity

Haruo Mikami
Haruo Mikami

Casa + Estúdio / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

House 3x33 / 23 SUL

Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

Apartamento Jardins / Breves Arquitetura

Mariana Orsi
Mariana Orsi

Apartamento MM / Studio RO+CA

Juliana Cazaré - MCA Estúdio
Juliana Cazaré - MCA Estúdio

Pamplona Apartment / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Maíra Acayaba
Maíra Acayaba

Galeria Adriana Varejao / Tacoa Arquitetos

Eduardo Eckenfels
Eduardo Eckenfels

Maracanã House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

JD House / BAK Arquitectos

Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Forest House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Federico Kulekdjian
Federico Kulekdjian

Casa Cher / Bak Arquitectos

Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

H3 House / Luciano Kruk

Daniela Mac Adden
Daniela Mac Adden
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Concrete Benches: Furniture for Inside and Outside the Home" [Bancos de concreto: mobiliário residencial em ambientes interiores e exteriores] 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931643/concrete-benches-furniture-for-inside-and-outside-the-home/> ISSN 0719-8884

