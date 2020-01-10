World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. India
  5. The Outdoor Classroom / Studio Infinity

The Outdoor Classroom / Studio Infinity

Save this project
The Outdoor Classroom / Studio Infinity
Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

© Atul Kanetkar © Atul Kanetkar © Atul Kanetkar © Atul Kanetkar + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Classrooms
Pune, India
  • Architects: Studio Infinity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Atul Kanetkar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Everest, Lexan Make, Local wood suppliers, Made Insitu, Trimble, Venkat Designs
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Tushar Kothawade & Chiranjivi Lunkad
  • Clients: GG International School
  • Project Head: Mahesh Talekar
  • Execution Head: Kishor Magar
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Client Brief. The client came to us with a requirement to design a pre-primary school for about 80-100 students on a site, which was part of a commercial building abutting a large residential colony. The client (already having two operational schools) gave us a very clear brief for this new addition. She wanted a school that will stand out from the other preprimary schools in the vicinity so that the number of admissions increases. Maximum utilization of the space available across 3 floors and having a child-friendly premise was her prime requirement. 

Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Initial Thoughts. One of the first challenges was to deal with a total area of 3000 sq. ft. spread across 3 levels. Secondly, out of this total area, covered space was just 50%. During our initial discussions with the client, we made an attempt to understand their new ways of teaching and conducting classes. We also visited other similar schools in the vicinity. To our surprise, a very radicle system of conducting classes has evolved over the years. It is not only about lessons taught in the class but also about activity-based learning. We also noticed that most schools catering to this age group between 2-5 years were very similar in terms of look and feel and space aesthetics.

Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Another important aspect that we explored was to understand the behavioral patterns of kids around us. At the age group that we were looking at, we realized that confining them in four walls of a classroom for a long time is not an idealistic scenario. Their energies have to be left free so that learning happens as a part of their natural growing process. This was our cue for design development. We decided to create a space that offers opportunities to learn and grow, not only in confined classes but also outside. Idea was to create an environment for a kid to absorb, explore and learn right from the point he/she enters the school premises. Thus, it evolved 'The Outdoor Classroom'.

Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Design Deliberations. Material palette & overall design vocabulary was derived to be more earthen so that a human connect is achieved. Bamboo, ‘kavdi’ flooring, cement boards, and agro wood helped us in defining aesthetics. Customized graphics, minute detailing & child-centric approach formed the backbone of our designs. Splashes of color were strategically used to highlight certain aspects of design.

Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Play of shadows cast by various pergolas helped in creating interesting visuals that keep changing as the day progresses. Our designs revolve around natural ventilation, multi-functional furniture and visual connection between spaces. Moreover, the entire project focuses on creating opportunities for kids to keep learning and exploring thru’ out the day. All spaces are multifunctional, have kids’ centric graphics, blackboards for them to draw, pin-up panels for them to display and elements inbuilt for them to sit, read and play, which eventually will help them grow happily…!!

Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Atul Kanetkar
© Atul Kanetkar

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 4/1, Senapati Bapat Rd, opp. Hotel Marriott, Chaitanya Society, Laxmi Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411016, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Infinity
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Other facilities Classrooms India
Cite: "The Outdoor Classroom / Studio Infinity" 10 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931616/the-outdoor-classroom-studio-infinity/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream