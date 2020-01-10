World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical

Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical

Save this project
Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical

© Enrique Márquez Abella © Enrique Márquez Abella © Enrique Márquez Abella © Enrique Márquez Abella + 23

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurant
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Arquitectos: Vrtical
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Enrique Márquez Abella
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, David Pompa, Fábrica Astilla, Lanza Atelier, Marmoles Puente
  • Lead Architects: Luis Beltrán del Río, Andrew Sosa, Arelly Blass
  • Furniture: Lanza Atelier
  • Collaborators: Fábrica Astilla (wood)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Enrique Márquez Abella
© Enrique Márquez Abella

Text description provided by the architects. IDENTITY AND MATERIALITY: Mexicano Masaryk aims to bring back the authentic flavors of Mexican culinary tradition, recovering the memory of certain regions in Mexico trough the participation of local cooks named Mayoras. This is why we decided to confront the materiality of an existing building with new natural materials in the most honest way. By using volcanic rock flooring with different varnish treatments, and the use of brass, we tried to homogenize an already eclectic construction. 

Save this picture!
© Enrique Márquez Abella
© Enrique Márquez Abella
Save this picture!
© Enrique Márquez Abella
© Enrique Márquez Abella

The furniture, handrails, and façade were proposed in different regional woods, such as cumarú, tzalam, white oak and walnut; Trying to complement the culinary experience with a sense of touch. Window frames were inspired in the typologies of modern Mexico from the fifties, and these where painted in red tones similar to the color fo the wooden façade.  

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

WEAVING WITH EXISTENCE: The design came also from the understanding the existence of a generic commercial building, that by rule of the landlord, could not be affected drastically. Therefore, we decided to develop a language that revealed and clarified the existent by using white paint. Afterwards, we tried to harmonize by using elements such as floors, wall skirting boards, booths, bar counters, window framing, sunscreens, etc.  

Save this picture!
© Enrique Márquez Abella
© Enrique Márquez Abella

THE FACADE IN MASARYK: Considering that the restaurant is located in one of the most expensive avenues in Mexico City, we proposed a façade that had a contemporary look with great presence, and the same time we wanted some of the life of the interior to be revealed to the people across the street, looking at the facade in a perpendicular way you get a permeable screen, and from an angular point of view one finds a more homogeneous and elegant wooden façade. The lower floor was solved with very flexible window framing, diaphanous, inviting the pedestrian to take a look.   

Save this picture!
Lower floor
Lower floor

COLOR AND VEGETATION: The color palette emerged in a natural way, first assimilating the dark color of the volcanic rock floors, and then the red tones of the cumarú and tzalam woodworks. Yet we wanted a compliment, an accent that would be brought by the green of the vegetation, first the existing one from the avenue, then trough the proposed layers of tropical plants in the exterior and interior of the ground floor, and at last in the upholstery of the seats and backrests. Also, the clay pots were painted in different earthly colors, trying to get to an honest image of the colors of Mexico.   

Save this picture!
© Enrique Márquez Abella
© Enrique Márquez Abella

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. Pdte. Masaryk, Polanco, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vrtical
Office

Products

Wood Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Mexico
Cite: "Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical" [Restaurante Mexicano Masaryk / Vrtical] 10 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931611/mexican-restaurant-masaryk-vrtical/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream