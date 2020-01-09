World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. The Club Stand / Bates Smart

The Club Stand / Bates Smart

Save this project
The Club Stand / Bates Smart

© Peter Clarke © Peter Clarke © Sean Fennessy © Peter Clarke + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Recreation & Training
Flemington, Australia
  • Design Team: Kristen Whittle, Jeffery Copolov, Jan Eastwood, Stephen Davies, Molly Rizzo, Jane Tuck, Samantha Poole, Denisa Syrova, Andrew Raftopoulos
  • Clients: Victoria Racing Club
  • Engineering: Arup
  • Landscape: Barber Design
  • Acoustic Consultant: Arup
  • Av Consultant: Arup
  • Access Consultant: Architecture & Access
  • Civil Consultant: Arup
  • Services Consultant: Arup
  • Heritage Consultant: Lovell Chen
  • Lighting Consultant: Electrolight
  • Kitchen Consultant: Chris Love Design
  • Construction Manager: Multiplex
  • Project Manager: Case Meallin
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Fabio Ongarato Design
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The brief from the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) for the new Club Stand at Flemington Racecourse was to create a symbolic building that would not only celebrate the incredibly rich heritage of the club but exemplify the future and change the race day experience forever. The team responded with the resolve to create a strong and memorable building—one which would become an indelible part of Flemington’s future. The intention was to not only reinvent the very nature of the grandstand, but also the types of hospitality venues on offer for members.

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Initial explorations determined a distinctive and clear rationale that resolved functional problems but also revealed the potential to create an emblematic stand that acknowledges the site context. The oval shape of the building is fundamental to this and helped to resolve key problems of the site, with the stand’s ‘in the round’ design allowing for a panoramic experience that captures the theatre of horse racing on all sides. The highly-sculptural and curvilinear design was inspired by the shape of the racetrack, race day millinery and Flemington’s iconic rose gardens, and occupies nearly the same footprint as the former Members’ Old Grandstand, but with greater capacity.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Positioned near the main entry, The Club Stand is a focal point that cross-connects multiple elements of the course including the Members Lawn, Pre-Parade Ring, Betting Ring, Committee Room, and Winning Post. The design acknowledges this context and the sweeping curvilinear and sculptural form of the design provides the opportunity for members to view the energy and excitement that happens both on and off the racetrack. The building’s oval form captures the dynamic spirit of the location, while the tiered ‘petal’ cantilevers impart a strong sculptural presence that differentiates the stand from other racing grandstands, both within Australia and internationally.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

The well-defined architectural language of the exterior is continued internally. The flexible quality of the interior was achieved by considering the hospitality spaces as akin to stage sets, which could be ‘plugged’ into the timeless shell and given distinct personalities in order to appeal to contemporary expectations and the varying needs of members. The team invested a vast amount of time to research and analytical studies, observing and collecting data about visitor movement, patterns, and operations. This research informed the design and venues were planned with an understanding of pedestrian movements, ensuring visitor comfort is maintained during peak periods.

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

For race-goers, the new stand delivers a diversity of dining and entertainment options, with thirteen different venues providing an unrivaled race day and events experience. Celebrating the lineage of The Club Stand was of vital importance and the design is imbued with sophisticated references to the history of the racecourse and the VRC, while at the same time championing its evolution and future. The VRC’s extensive collection of artwork and memorabilia, as well as repurposed elements from the former grandstand, are woven through the building providing a historic texture to the design.

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Flemington VIC 3031, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bates Smart
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Australia
Cite: "The Club Stand / Bates Smart" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931578/the-club-stand-bates-smart/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream