CAD Files of High Pressure Laminates (HPL) Panels Available for Your Next Project

A facade must meet steep requirements as both the first skin that protects a building, its interiors, and its materials, and as the first thing a person sees. In addition to weather resistance and durability, its appearance is extremely vital for any architectural project. Prefabricated facade panels provide a clean, precise, and sophisticated finish to buildings and sport high versatility through different patterns and shapes.

+ 15

Generally installed upright, the facade panels are slightly separated from the structural walls of the buildings to generate an air chamber, allowing drainage and evaporation and protecting the wall from rain and other threats. Under the outer layer, an insulation material of any desired thickness can be incorporated, reducing efficiency losses and heat gains, and reducing the amount of energy required to heat or cool the building.

Several companies produce panels for these purposes, with materials ranging from fiber cement to zinc. Fundermax produces High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Panels, composed of overlapping paper sheets filled with thermosetting resins, and joined by the simultaneous application of heat and pressure. The cores of these panels are flame-retardant and their surface resistant to light. Thanks to the double hardening resin, they are also extremely weather-resistant. Thus, these panels combine high protection with a variety of textures and finishes, as well as functionality and thermal comfort.

The installation and handling of the parts are simple. However, like most wood-derived materials, these panels can vary in size with changes in humidity. Therefore, it's always essential to leave a separation between the panels, considering this possible dimensional change.

For a good installation and operation, it is important for decisions to be thought-out and for architects to have access to precise details. We have selected some BIM files and CAD details of HPL panels riveted to aluminum substructures that can help you in this process.

Find more CAD details on the Official Fundermax Website.