Boston's Largest Carbon-Neutral Building Breaks Ground

KPMB Architects and Suffolk recently broke ground on Boston University’s new Center for Computing and Data Sciences. The Center aims to be a striking new addition to Boston University’s central campus and its first new major teaching center in a half-century. As the tallest building at Boston University, the 19-story, 350,000-square-foot structure will bring the institution’s mathematics, statistics and computer science departments under one roof.

Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Courtesy of KPMB Architects

The Boston University Center for Computing and Data Sciences will be the largest carbon-neutral building constructed in Boston since the city’s Climate Action Plan Update in 2019. In addition to being 100 percent fossil fuel-free, the facility will feature state-of-the-art shading, triple-glazed windows and more sustainable elements. The building will tap into a geothermal well-field, a sustainable natural energy source 1,500 feet below the surface of the earth. The moderate temperatures of the deep geothermal well, coupled with state-of-the art insulation and natural light, will keep the 345,000 square foot building warm in the winter and cool in the summer, all without the use of fossil fuels. Also, the building is designed to be resilient to coastal flooding which is projected in long-term worst-case scenarios.

Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Courtesy of KPMB Architects
Courtesy of KPMB Architects

The tower project will rise with a podium topped by staggered floors slightly off center. The design includes proposed interconnected collaboration terraces that form a ramp connecting the ground and second floors. Other floors feature terraces, event spaces, and cafés. The ground floor is designed to be a public space, incorporating informal lobby spaces and general-purpose classrooms, as well as BU’s Early Childhood Learning Lab. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Architects: KPMB Architects, MEP Engineers: BR+A, LEED Consultant: The Green Engineer, Landscape Architects: Richard Burck Associates, Geotechnical Engineers: Haley & Aldrich, Structural Engineer: LeMessurier, Civil Engineer: Nitsch Engineering, General Contractor: Suffolk Construction, Geothermal Contractor: Skillings & Sons

News via Suffolk

Eric Baldwin. "Boston's Largest Carbon-Neutral Building Breaks Ground" 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

