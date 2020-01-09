World
Tea house in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

Tea house in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

Residential Architecture, Other
Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 32.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Shigeo Ogawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk
  • Lead Architects: Takashi Okuno
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. A new tea house built out of a desire to pass on the good old traditions of Japanese culture.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

To enter into a space designed for host and guest alone has a heightening effect on the senses, making one aware of the slightest interplays of light and sound. It even feels like a representation of the world’s changes in condensed form. One can even concur: great masters of the tea ceremony of old could find the whole universe within this minimal space.

© Shigeo Ogawa
Plan
© Shigeo Ogawa

The materials used for its construction consist of locally-sourced earth, timber, bamboo and stone. Someday when it has finished serving its purpose, the structure will return to the earth.

© Shigeo Ogawa

Project location

Address: Kagawa Prefecture, Japan

Takashi Okuno & Associates
Wood Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Other Japan
Cite: "Tea house in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931549/tea-house-in-tadotsu-takashi-okuno-architectural-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

