Tea house in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

-
Architects: Takashi Okuno & Associates
- Area: 32.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Shigeo Ogawa
-
Manufacturers: Autodesk
-
Lead Architects: Takashi Okuno
Text description provided by the architects. A new tea house built out of a desire to pass on the good old traditions of Japanese culture.
To enter into a space designed for host and guest alone has a heightening effect on the senses, making one aware of the slightest interplays of light and sound. It even feels like a representation of the world’s changes in condensed form. One can even concur: great masters of the tea ceremony of old could find the whole universe within this minimal space.
The materials used for its construction consist of locally-sourced earth, timber, bamboo and stone. Someday when it has finished serving its purpose, the structure will return to the earth.