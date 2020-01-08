World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Angatuba House / messina | rivas

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Angatuba House / messina | rivas

Save this project
Angatuba House / messina | rivas

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 39

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Rivas, Rodrigo Messina
  • Collaborators: Guadalupe Sappia
  • Civil Team: Claudia napchan . Sendo arquitetura, Ernesto freier . Sendo arquitetura, Eduardo napchan . Pentágono
  • Builder: Gildo Luiz da Silva
  • Landscape: André Paolielo, Paula Paolielo
  • Site Area: 540 m²
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Angatuba Reform is located in Pacaembu, a city-garden neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

We were asked to renovate a 300 square meters residence, built in 1940, replacing all the necessary infrastructures and transforming spaces for a new family to inhabit.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

During the construction process, together with engineers and builders, we investigated how material experimentation, through the reuse of demolition bricks, enables us to propose new sustainable and economic forms to serve spatial, functional and tectonic issues.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

As a design strategy, two infrastructure cores were inserted in the center of the two main structures. 

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

This nucleus is structured by four concrete columns between which we placed two stairs that when articulated by a walkway allows the two structures to communicate. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

From this insertion, the new environments begin to articulate around this infrastructural core with partitions made by a series of wall-wardrobes built with the bricks recovered from the demolition.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
messina | rivas
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Angatuba House / messina | rivas" [Casa Angatuba / messina | rivas] 08 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931520/angatuba-house-messina-rivas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream