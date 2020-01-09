World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Oui J'aime Hotel / Walllasia

Oui J'aime Hotel / Walllasia

Save this project
Oui J'aime Hotel / Walllasia

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio + 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Thailand
  • Architects: Walllasia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 586.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Spaceshift Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LEE NGIAB SENG Co., Ltd., Sherwin Williams, Siam Yamato, TOA
  • Architect In Charge: Suriya Umpansiriratana, Kyai Nuichan
  • Design Team: Preenaporn Sangsri, Panomporn Prompang
  • Client: Tang Seng Jua
  • Landscape Design: Suriya Umpansiriratana, Prawit Poolkumlung
  • Interior Design: Storage Studio Co.,Ltd., Witchathorn Prasertsuk
  • Graphic Design: Chanchai Boriboon
  • Structural Engineer: Wittaya Boonsuk
  • Constructor: Sampattana Construction Co,.Ltd.
  • Interior Contractor: Million X Group Co.,Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Oui J’aime Hotel is a wholly unique building, the direct result of limitations in space combined with the unusual dimensions of the property. This new destination for visitors to Chachoengsao is owned and operated by the same family that runs Tang Seng Jua, a famous pastry shop there that sells kanom pia, a Chinese-style treat stuffed with mung-bean paste.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

 With its metal structure, the narrow and long rectangular building is bold and outstanding, its appearance softened by the facade of rusted metal sheets. The overall effect is almost like that of an art exhibition. The artsy facade doubles as a vast partition maintaining the guests’ privacy and as a sunshade during the day. And, because the large surface reflects streetlights, it adds to the illumination in the neighborhood as well.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

​This dual-function approach is always a high priority for Walllasia, at once addressing design issues while maximizing space. The concept is reflected in the metal pond in front of the dorm rooms and multipurpose room. Viewed from those rooms, the broad surface of the water adorned with Siamese rosewood offers a calm corner that’s restful for the eyes. Pragmatically, it’s also a reservoir for air-conditioner wastewater and serves as a canopy over the ground floor while helping maintain the privacy of the interior.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

​Limited space has necessitated a rare rectangular form to the structure, but any disaffection at first glance disappears as you enter the building. There are trees inside that turn the compact spaces in front of the private rooms and bathrooms into personal corners and make the small building seem larger.​Consider the story behind this meticulously planned place, the way its spaces have been utilized. And consider, too, whether good fortune might derive from the green-and-red interior, whose colors come from cherished Chinese tradition.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mueang Chachoengsao District, Chachoengsao, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Walllasia
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Thailand
Cite: "Oui J'aime Hotel / Walllasia" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931510/oui-jaime-hotel-walllasia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream