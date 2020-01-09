NCNP Coffee / moc architects

+ 28

Lead Architects: Shin Ju-young, Hwang Hyun-hye

Construction: Youngman

Land Area: 1,352 ㎡

Building Area: 267.57 ㎡

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mansungli Beach, a representative tourist spot in Yeosu that protrudes towards the South Sea in Korea, has a calm and beautiful coastal scenery, facing NamHae between the sea. The site located in Mansungli Beach is surrounded by mountains, sea, and breakwater structures, which inspires the exterior of the exposed concrete, applying the raw and simple image of the land. The external wall of the underground parking lot was finished with rough concrete surface in order to naturally harmonize the building and the sloping terrain. Visitors can admire Mansungli Beach and South Sea from the front yard that is above the parking lot.

The main building with window glass all over and smooth concrete surface is located behind the yard, facing the sea and emphasizes the horizon and contrasts with the surroundings. Yeosu NCNP is the result of efforts to use and harmonize the environment. The biggest issue of this project was how to make a meaningful use of the site of about 500 square meters and the monotonous landscape surrounded by mountains and sea. The building surrounds the courtyard with its narrow and long (about 30 meters) shaped façade.

The façade with vacant space, the courtyard, behind it fully brings sea landscape inside the building as a result of the cantilever structure to eliminate the exterior pillars. The courtyard, which opens to the South, also brightens and warms the inside of the building, creating a serene atmosphere and space free from the harsh winds from the sea. It can be also used as a stage for busking which is one of the most popular cultural features in Yeosu. The layout that empties the center but surrounds it instead could maximize the length of the window facing the beautiful nature, which allows various and dynamic views depending on customers’ choice of seats.