Refurbishment in Architecture

Growing Space / STARSIS

Growing Space / STARSIS

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse
Jung-gu, South Korea
  Architects: STARSIS
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Hong Seokgyu
  Architect In Charge: Park Hyunhee
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. This company makes baby goods out of bamboo fiber. It became a great company after several trials and errors, and they wanted to work in a place better than a prefab building where the company had started its business. Around the company’s prefab, used since 2013, there are many similar prefabs as every companies here do similar businesses like manufacturing, distributing and packing goods.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

However, each trace of history remained in each building can never be the same. Its unique texture seemed very meaningful to us and we decided to leave all those tracks of time like dust and water spots in the way they used to be. That’s how we connect today to past.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

The exterior part of a building was made of 190*90*60 mm red bricks. The red brick, a semi-permanent material and a symbol of modern Korea (most of the modern buildings were made of red bricks during the Japanese colonial era), seemed appropriate to give dignity to the prefab that looked quite light. These bricks divide the building in half along the line on the floor of extended 1st floor. Dividing process cut this place in half and it helps both parts to coexist in a peaceful way at the same time.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

We wanted to leave the part of original building so that they can make a wonderful harmony. The garden is shown in the entrance-or a place where something used to be here-so that people can recollect their memories. Translucent polycarbonate panes pass through the building which was cut in half by red walls. Plants with green leaves and bamboo sculpture under soft natural light emphasize the size of space which is eight meters high.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Talking about sculpture, we weren’t planning about making it in the beginning. But we had to throw away bamboos which were in the front yard and decided to up-cycle them. That stable form of connected bamboos along the rim of garden is in the shape of a star. The inspiration that the sculpture made of bamboos in the front yard had led us to find a funny image and became a symbol of each space.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

To return to our mottoes, those red bricks connecting exterior and interior part of the building show gestures of this garden and became flower beds and stairs. These clay bricks creating various kinds of figures at both inside and outside of the building give us even glamorous image. We hope that this space could make a perfect harmony between old and new things and could make today even firmer while keeping the past in mind.

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Seongsan-ro 14beon-gil, Sanseong-dong, Jung-gu, Daejeon, South Korea

STARSIS
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse South Korea
Cite: "Growing Space / STARSIS" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

