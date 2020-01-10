World
House in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

House in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

© Shigeo Ogawa

Houses
Japan
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. House in Tadotsu. Here was a project that involved razing the original house that had stood for over a century and building anew. We took advantage of the plot’s “L” shape to construct a primary building as the residence with a separate tea house annex.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
Plan
Plan
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

A conversation comes to mind in which the owner discussed the continuation of their family and home following their own passing. The life of a building surpasses the human lifespan. Build a new structure and it will outlast you yourself.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

And thus, links into the future are formed, just the way it has been in the past. The hope that came to mind was to offer a building that would stand with an air that could offer a continuing source of reliance and peace of mind to those who called it home, even with the flow of years.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Houses Japan
