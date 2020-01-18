World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. Tapbar Proa Brewery / TRPC Arquitetos

Tapbar Proa Brewery / TRPC Arquitetos

Save this project
Tapbar Proa Brewery / TRPC Arquitetos

© Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá © Manuel Sá + 14

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bar
Pituba, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: TRPC Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Elétrica Baiana, Metal Decor, Ronag Indústria de Móveis, Toldos Carvalho
  • Lead Architect: Vanessa Sampaio
  • Team Project: Adalberto Vilela, Cecília Miscow, Tiago Schultz, Vanessa Sampaio
  • Clients: Proa Cervejaria
  • Engineering: Porto Real Engenharia
  • Collaborators: Ronag Indústria de Móveis, Elétrica Baiana, Metal Decor, Toldos Carvalho
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Proa Cervejaria (brewery) is a well-known brand in Bahia, which brews its own beers and beer flavors from partners all over the state. For the brand’s first bar in the capital, out of Lauro de Freitas’ brewery, they chose a building with 140m², in one of the most bohemian neighborhood of Salvador, where there are a lot o pedestrians crossing the sidewalk, following the request from the clients, we designed a new facade that directly relates to the street.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

A gym occupied the building, so some adaptation was necessary, mainly in the plaster lining to add high and acoustic treatment, place a kitchen and to receive a cold chamber for beer barrels. The design for Proa’s tapbar was initially inspired by the bottle labels, that are very colorful, but also by the brewery machinery with shine metallic pipes. 

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Then, the bright colors, metallic meshes, metallic pipes were incorporated in the design and the cold chamber walls weren’t hidden, emphasizing the industrial look in the space. The contrast all this metal cold and industrial practicality, as well to remind German beer festivals, we added wood boards, old beer barrels, and some string light cords. We design custom made furniture with metal structure, wooden tabletop, for sitting customers and for standing customers with a quick drink. There are 14 taps in total for beer and 1 tap for gin, one wooden counter with stainless steel countertop, a removable letter sign for beer flavors with practical maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The light design had an important role in this project. It was controlled to create a different perceptions of the space. Exposed tubular lamps provided a brighter light for more crowded spaces, recalling industrial aesthetics, lowers lamps at the counter for and intimate moment, neon lights that reinforce the brand signs, amber light bulbs combined with old beers barrels and light string cords give personality and coziness inside the bar and at the external wooden deck.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rua das Hortênsias, 288 - Pituba, Salvador - BA, 41810-010, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TRPC Arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Brazil
Cite: "Tapbar Proa Brewery / TRPC Arquitetos" [Tapbar Proa Cervejaria / TRPC Arquitetos] 18 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931444/tapbar-proa-brewery-trpc-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream