House in Sakai / SAI Architectural Design Office

+ 21

Lead Architect: Satoshi Saito

Design Team: Ippei Yasue

Structural Design: Ippei Yasue

Engineering: Ikesyo Corporation

Landscape: SAI Architectural Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a wooden house in a residential area designated as a fire prevention area in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture. By providing a fire wall on the outer periphery and a floor rotated 45 degrees relative to the wall. Produced. The opening facing the firewall is outside the fire protection regulations and can be freely opened using wooden fittings. The mouth was secured. The firewall can also be used as a structural wall, providing a 360-degree free opening,

We planned to be open to the outside. The four exteriors are light wells using diffuse light, even in the enclosed site; you can always capture soft natural light inside. Also lighting. By using indirect lighting attached outside as the main lighting, light from four outsides can be seen throughout the day. It was a house to capture. Also, the 1st floor is an open space that can be used as an office. The internal space was connected together and opened around. When you open the joinery, the inside and outside mix, Of course, light, wind, etc. are taken into the house, and 1F can be assimilated with the surroundings. Conversely

2F creates a space where you can live openly while being protected as a private space. It was. Responding to various lifestyles of residents by creating two spaces with different personalities. I planned to do it