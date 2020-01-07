World
De Nekker Fire Department of Mechelen Building / HUB

De Nekker Fire Department of Mechelen Building / HUB

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fire Station, Municipal Building
Mechelen, Belgium
  • Architects: HUB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 21000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arcellormittal, Miba
  • Lead Architects: Bart Biermans, Koen Drossaert
  • Clients: Van Roey nv.
  • Collaborators: Tractebel
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

Text description provided by the architects. De Nekker is a dual-purpose building earmarked for the regional fire department of Mechelen and the City of Mechelen’s municipal services. Both programme elements have very specific requirements but will nevertheless occupy shared facilities in the future.

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

The building comprises truck parking, workshop space, a salt depot, office and meeting rooms, extensive sanitary facilities and living quarters for the fire department. The ensemble can be thought of as a machine, whose design is the direct consequence of the operational activities, which take place within it, and the efficiency with which they are, by necessity, conducted.

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

All principle programmatic elements are organised around a centrally located practice yard for the fire department, which is hence disconnected from the surrounding environment. Together, the respective elements form a coherent whole. The architecture, materiality and finishing are namely identical, irrespective of the programme associated with each individual element.

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

Due to the limited available surface area on site, we were forced to redirect the trucks to the upper floor. The spatial result is a generous and robust concrete infrastructure wrapped in a thin sheet of galvanised steel. The overall appearance is somewhat elemental in character – it refers to the ‘basic’ nature of the semi-industrial programme – but is combined with an exceptionally refined and detailed finishing. Together with the scale and composition of each element, this adds a certain public character to the project as a whole.

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

The building is a nearly zero-energy building and has been created with significant attention for prefabrication, low maintenance and potential dismantling. 

© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster
© Jeroen Verrecht and Wouter De Ceuster

Project gallery

Project location

Address: N15, Mechelen, Belgium

About this office
HUB
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Security Fire station Government Municipal building Belgium
Cite: "De Nekker Fire Department of Mechelen Building / HUB" 07 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931390/de-nekker-fire-department-of-mechelen-building-hub/> ISSN 0719-8884

