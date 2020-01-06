World
Go Today Shaire Salon Yokohama / CANOMA

Go Today Shaire Salon Yokohama / CANOMA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Spa
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: CANOMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 163.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Tomooki Kengaku
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ADVAN, Nagoya Mosaic
  • Clients : GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON
Text description provided by the architects. This design is for a "share salon" used by beauticians working as freelancers who lack their own beauty salon. Today, as the sharing economy is becoming normalized and a variety of different ways of working are being created, a lifestyle that is less oriented around ownership is also gradually becoming more common. For freelance beauticians, not owning your own shop has many benefits, such as more financial freedom, an increase in free time, and the ability to choose to work at your own discretion. However, it also means that you must acquire your own clients.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Yokohama has a culture of leaving reinforced concrete buildings erected in the 1920s, numerous wooden Western-style homes, and other Western-style buildings from over a century ago standing while seeing active use. We considered design for a space that, while a "shared salon" intended for new purposes, would fit comfortably into a neighborhood that retains its retro feel.

We made improvements to the earlier Harajuku facility that we designed, consisting of functional measures including sound-proofing between separate rooms and strengthened, stain-resistant walls able to stand up to use by multiple freelance hairdressers.  By incorporating traditional functional elements adopted as classical decoration in modern times, including wainscoting and framed openings, baseboard and other molding, anti-stain measures, and reinforcement, the structure becomes superimposed upon the Western structures of Yokohama.  Moreover, as a measure against audio echo, an office-specification sound-absorbing ceiling plate is coated and used as-is, and glazed tiles are used in abundance, bringing together elements that can be seen here and there around Yokohama.

Within interiors that tend to be monotone across multiple stores, we are endeavoring to achieve design that lends a regional sense while also controlling costs.

Project location

Address: Nishihara, Shibuya City, Tokyo 151-0066, Japan

