World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MEAN Designs 3D Printed Concrete Roundabout Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

MEAN Designs 3D Printed Concrete Roundabout Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

Save this article
MEAN Designs 3D Printed Concrete Roundabout Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

MEAN* or Middle East Architectural Network has proposed an intervention for Expo 2020 Dubai. The Boulevard Roundabout Pavilion, an 8-meter structure, will be an unmissable iconic proposal that welcomes the public to the world event.

Courtesy of MEAN* Courtesy of MEAN* Courtesy of MEAN* Courtesy of MEAN* + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MEAN*
Courtesy of MEAN*

Inspired by the story of the Expo 2020 Logo and the palms of the UAE, the architectural firm conceived an “interactive installation that symbolizes the ethos of Sustainability and Innovation”. Assembled on-site, the project puts in place a walk-through spatial forest of 3D printed concrete elements, cast with UHPC or Ultra-High-Performance Concrete, resembling palm trees and fitted with branching LED lights. Experienced by foot, or viewed from cars, the roundabout offers a new approach to an urban element. The spaces between the 3D printed palms lead the visitor towards an open space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MEAN*
Courtesy of MEAN*

Our Expo 2020 Landmark proposal amalgamates technology, innovation, and sustainability into an iconic structure that serves as a welcoming icon to the event. […] The Expo 2020 Landmark structure is designed to serve as a reminder that the World’s Fair site is built for generations to come, an urban connection between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and a model of the innovative cities of the future. -- MEAN*

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MEAN*
Courtesy of MEAN*

MEAN*, the Innovative Architecture Practice that works at the nexus of design and emergent technologies, founded by Riyad Joucka, utilizes computer programming, robotics, 3D printing, AR, VR, and CNC manufacturing to leverage their architectural work. The project that aims to consolidate Dubai’s status as the 3D capital of the world, generated a robotically 3D Printed Concrete construction, “saving on material waste by reducing the amount of form-work involved in the process of casting, as well as providing a cleaner construction site, all while allowing for a higher degree of complexity in design”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MEAN*
Courtesy of MEAN*
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MEAN*
Courtesy of MEAN*

Using Expo 2020 as a platform to showcase the possibilities of this emerging construction technology to the world, the project is “a self-reliant energy generator that absorbs abundant Sun energy to power itself”. Its elements produce energy during daytime whereas at night they become animated with various lighting modes, glowing with various patterns.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "MEAN Designs 3D Printed Concrete Roundabout Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai " 06 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931328/mean-design-3d-printed-concrete-roundabout-pavilion-for-expo-2020-dubai/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream