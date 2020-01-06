Pinheiros Coffee / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. In Rua dos Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil, inspired by the simplicity and minimalism of Japan, comes a light cube that positions and highlights coffee in the hectic urban routine of the capital. Reinventing the center and changing people's routine, the coffee opens up new possibilities.

The coffee project is minimal and functional, considering the environment in which it is inserted. For this reason, it has the same height of the property next door, balancing the aesthetics without visually blocking the building in the background.

As a closed volume on the sides, the small internal area of 5.10m² was the big challenge, proposed with the functionality so that up to two baristas can work simultaneously, always sideways to the client. The connection between service and the 7.40 m² warehouse is ideal, with access through the back door, hidden in the slatted panel.