Alentejo Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

+ 14

Restaurant • Portugal Architects: Contacto Atlântico

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Text description provided by the architects. Alentejo Restaurant is a restaurant chain of typical dishes of the region that gives it its name.

Contacto Atlântico was responsible for the creation of the conceptual design of the entire network and its development, which always takes place inside shopping centers.

The chosen color palette, textures and geometries will transmit a sophisticated and natural air, recalling the calm landscapes of the southern Portuguese region. Thus, the wood will empower the furniture and the pavement, leaving the leading role to green tiles on the walls.