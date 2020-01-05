Bridge House LA / Dan Brunn Architecture

+ 39

Contractor: ​MODAA Constructionv

Engineering : Gordon L Polon

Landscape: Segal Shuart Landscape Architects

Civil Engineering: Obando and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. A visionary architectural exploration born in the heart of Hancock Park, Bridge House LA has officially reached completion after 2 years of construction. Designed by Dan Brunn, AIA, Principal of Dan Brunn Architecture, the one-of-a kind “bridge house” will literally bridge 65’ over a natural stream.

Staying consistent with Brunn’s ​“less is more​” approach to building, the home will occupy 4,500 square feet on a 15,000 square-foot lot.

The project’s commitment to sustainable solutions will serve as a demonstration of innovative systems and forward-thinking processes. The home's design exemplifies Brunn’s signature minimalist aesthetic, evident in

dynamic spatial choreography of light and volume. ​“The idea is to do something extraordinary with ordinary means”​, says Brunn.