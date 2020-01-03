Blurred Border, a Conceptual Intervention Where Form Complements the Essence

The Ukrainian based architecture and design firm O.M.SHUMELDA has conceived a conceptual project that embodies a small terminal that draws the borders of the country. Without acting as a separation, Blurred Border is a proposal that impresses and inspires first comers.

+ 20

Developing their own vision for the mini-auto terminal, the architects created a proposal that generates first impressions, with a building that symbolizes “new opportunities, visions and changes that set a certain direction in the country and people's consciousness”. Through a concept relying on a form that complements the essence, the structure holds functions that unite people. In fact, the project, that resembles an airplane, includes a cafe, a shop, a picnic area, a recreational children's zone, and parking for cars and buses.

To unite due to the big public space for adults and for kids. This place works as a free recreational environment for all groups of people. Moreover, we strive to inform more and more people about the main idea of our project. Our idea is about creating buildings with cultural context to form the developing of cities and the country. -- O.M.SHUMELDA

Merging with the surrounding environment, the project integrates green roofs and utilizes renewable energy sources to prevent emissions of CO2, through white solar panels, and a heat pump that harvests energy from water, land, and air. Taking advantage of the site, the architects state that the “building had to twist to the whims of nature instead of the other way around because there is nothing much better than the space created by Nature”. Moreover, natural materials like wood, clay, and straw were used in the project.