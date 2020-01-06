World
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  Between Mountains and Sea / Degree Design

Between Mountains and Sea / Degree Design

Between Mountains and Sea / Degree Design

© Hey!Cheese

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses Interiors, Interior Design
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Interior Designers: Degree Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hey!Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BETTOR, Kohler, Toto, innoci
  • Architect In Charge: Tseng-Chih-Hao
  • Design Team: Degree Design Interior Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering: Degree Design Interior Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Mr.Chieh
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The project located on the northern coast of Taiwan.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The arch in the entrance is to symbolize a ceremony.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

To cleanse the soul, escape from the hustle and bustle of life and find the true self after passing through layers of mountains and tunnels.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The designer simplifies the material, try to return the essence of life and respond to nature with humility.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The dome shape ceiling implies the stacked hills, and the artwork corresponds to the endless ocean outside the window.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

In between reality and fiction, the invisible horizontal and vertical axis and the flow line create a different lifestyle

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

