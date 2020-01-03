BIG and WXY Propose Plans for a Greener and Safer Downtown Brooklyn

Save this picture! Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Bjarke Ingels Group and WXY architecture + urban design, in collaboration with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, imagined a new future for Downtown Brooklyn. The proposal introduces a greener, safer approach for a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Introducing a number of public realm, streetscape & green infrastructure, the project caters to the booming population of the neighborhood and addresses major issues like congestion, lack of green spaces, interrupted bike lanes, and public infrastructure. Therefore, the new vision suggests implementing restricted car accesses at the core of Downtown Brooklyn, protected bike lanes, safer pedestrian crossings, colorful street furniture, public gathering spaces and the creation of a one-way bus lane on Fulton Street. In fact, the action plan is inspired according to CityLab, by already remodeled streets in the city, like the 14th street busway.

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Downtown Brooklyn is the ultimate mixed-use district–and this action plan offers a design framework for its shared streets, parks, and public spaces today and tomorrow -- Claire Weisz, principal of WXY.

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

The Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm is “re-animated into a playful environment, largely focused on the pedestrian experience—a place where residents, workers, and visitors can enjoy gathering outdoors, practice sports and celebrate the diverse culture”, according to BIG. Drawing on the existing policies, the design is unique to Downtown Brooklyn, encouraging future initiatives that will lead to a more vibrant area. Moreover, the project also recommends the improvement of existing spaces like Columbus Park at Borough Hall and University Place at LIU Brooklyn. Finally, 900 new trees will be implemented, in order to develop a greener neighborhood.

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Courtesy of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership