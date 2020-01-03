World
  4. Israel
  Teller Bakery / Studio Michal Rosenzweig

Teller Bakery / Studio Michal Rosenzweig

Teller Bakery / Studio Michal Rosenzweig

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Shilat, Israel
  Area: 55.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Maya Avgar
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Caesarstone
© Maya Avgar
© Maya Avgar

Text description provided by the architects. Teller is a well-known bakery based in Jerusalem and provide breads and pastries to the best restaurants and hotels in the city. The new branch is a part of a 5300 square foot bakery and pastry factory.

© Maya Avgar
© Maya Avgar

The bakery Specialty is their sourdough breads therefore it was important for us to place the "bread library" where it`s the first thing you see as you enter the shop.

Plan
Plan

The design has classic elements referring to the existing brand, however what makes this shop unique is that you can see almost the entire bakery and pastry factory from the shop so we wanted to incorporate industrial elements as well.

© Maya Avgar
© Maya Avgar

From the large viewing window, the customers can see to the baking area and bread oven which is the heart of the bakery and watch the preparation and baking process.

© Maya Avgar
© Maya Avgar

Project location

Address: Shilat, Modiin, Israel

"Teller Bakery / Studio Michal Rosenzweig" 03 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

