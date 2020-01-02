Rototo / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. This is the plan for a showroom that also combine as the office of the socks brand “ROTOTO” in Jingumae, Tokyo, based on the concept of “Products loved through lifetime.”

Since the office and showroom will be co-located in a compact space of about 50 square meters, there is no partition wall at the site construction and it is composed of movable furniture, so that we can arrange flexibly for future increases in personnel and layout changes.

Avoiding a strong assertion in the interior, the overall structure is simple, with white, gray, and wood and brass accents to make the colorful socks design stand out.

The products have many color variations, so all colors can be easily confirmed at the first sight by storing the color variations of each sock arranged on the top of the display furniture in the lower drawer and pulling them out.

As socks are made in factories mainly in Koryo-cho, Nara where the socks are made the most in Japan, we use woods from Yoshino, Nara for the interior and furniture, which means this plan focuses on people and materials in Nara.