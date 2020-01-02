HOME Competition Released their Results for the 2019 Edition

Save this picture! Pragmatic Award - Director's Choice. Image Courtesy of HOME Competition 2019

The HOME competition 2019, organized by architectural initiative arch out loud, has released its winning projects. The annual challenge that pushed the limits of adaptability and innovation, asked designers “What is the future of HOME?”

Gathering proposals from all over the world, the challenge was approached from three different perspectives: innovation, adaptability, and pragmatism. The challenge that initiated the conversation about the first and most important architectural product, home, invited designers to rethink the shelter and explore different horizons in order to develop a futuristic idea of how it can evolve. Participants considered many factors while imagining their proposals like the impact of global population shifts, the proximity of major cities to coastlines, new materials and building techniques, the rise of co-housing, tiny homes, smart houses and marketplaces like Airbnb. In fact, “the HOME Competition creates a platform to speculate the ways new technological, political, environmental and cultural changes can redefine the spaces where we live”.

The Home remains the most significant architectural place we experience throughout our lives. Home represents safety, ownership, privacy, and stability. Home is where we can be alone and with people we care about most. Historically, the home has been a place of permanence. Despite how chaotic our lives are, we cherish the consistency of sleeping in the same bed and performing the same daily rituals here. Yet, new trends in digitalization and globalization continue to reshape realms of everyday life and alter our physical environments, including our homes. It is important to examine how we adapt our living spaces to these shifts. – Statement from the HOME competition.

The competition jury consisted of Erin Besler, Preston Scott Cohen, Peter Cook, Anne Fougeron, Elena Manferdini, James Ramsey, Nader Tehrani, Tom Wiscombe, and Stefano Boeri. The HOME Competition is an annual competition and will release its third installment in spring 2020. Read on to discover the winning proposals.

Overall Award

Winner: International Ceramics Friendship Park- Alex Reed & Dutra Brown

Honorable Mention: Fabricated Landscapes- Blake Minster

Honorable Mention: place of not much use- Dutra Brown

Director’s Choice: The Age of Things- Yang Wenhao & Wang Yong & Wei Jianxue

Director’s Choice: Personal Place - Haozhou Zeng

Director’s Choice: X-Ray House - Tommy Nam & Eujean Cheong & Juyong Park

Innovation Award

Winner: Sphere House Tectonics of Buoyancy- JIN YOUNG SONG

Honorable Mention: No Longer Abandoned- Wirada Daengpiam & Aunnop Kaewphanna

Honorable Mention: 4 X 4 House - Galo Canizares & Stephanie Sang (OFFICE CA)

Director’s Choice: Taobao Domesticity- Samuel Esses & Jonathan Wong

Director’s Choice: Domestic Fly Tower- Oscar Zamora & Alan Mayorga & Mauricio Valenzuela

Director’s Choice: (ANAN/ANON) Systemⓒ - Benjamin Wilke

Adaptability Award

Winner: To the Rest of the Land (ENSATERISHENTOHSA NE OHONTSIA)- Benjamin Mayne & Abraham Francis

Honorable Mention: + House- Dominique Cheng

Honorable Mention: Amazonian Watchtower- Navid Simanian

Director’s Choice: NeoNomad- Dylan Roth & Estefania Barajas

Director’s Choice: Reformation Loft - Sumi Li

Director’s Choice: TWO HOUSES (or several) OR ONE (for many more)- Kimball Kaiser

Pragmatic Award

Winner: Alpha Boom Co-Housing- Jeff Jordan & Frank DeBlasio & Jiuye Yan