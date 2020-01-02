World
Green Village Pavilion Lollapalooza Chile 2018 / URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón

Green Village Pavilion Lollapalooza Chile 2018 / URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón

© Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre + 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Santiago, Chile
  • Arquitectos: Felipe Alarcón ; Arquitectos: URZUA SOLER Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 360.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Pablo Casals Aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DVP, Metalcon CINTAC
  • Lead Architects: Nicolás Urzúa Soler, Felipe Alarcón Carreño
  • Client: Lotus Producciones
  • Construction: Constructora Riapa S.A.
  • Structure: Pedro Bartolomé
  • Design Team: Marcelo Ojeda
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Green Village Pavilion at Lollapalooza Chile 2018 is a device that articulates the construction of a modulated and recognizable space with the versatility of an efficient and expressive construction system. Using a removable and incremental configuration, an opaque perimeter containing a shaded and protected interior is built. This allows the user to experience the environment.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
The intervention consists of the execution of an area for the promotion of companies and institutions related to the care of the environment. This is developed in two separate areas, that are complementary in their use. The larger one is destined to stands, and the smaller one allows encounters between the participants of the exhibition. Both share the same material, but their formal configuration differs to establish spaces according to each function.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
The area for stands is made up of three strips that configure a triangle, respecting the existing trees in the site, building an airtight perimeter that determines an interior courtyard populated with trees. This shared courtyard is used for transit and as a rest area, isolated from the festival, shaping the environment according to the exhibition.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
On the other hand, the area of encounters, is a square plan space around a tree, which is housed in its center to build the atmosphere of that interior.

The limited time for the execution of the works and the magnitude of the intervention forced to define a constructive system that optimized the process and that could be the very expression of the pavilion. In this way, a system with only two elements is designed: light galvanized steel (METALCON) and white polycarbonate sheets (DVP) that allow reuse once the event is over. The materiality of both volumes gives a double perception of the pavilion; The structure diagrams the layout of enclosures and configures the space, the translucent enclosure captures the projected shadows of the trees on the curved surfaces during the day and during the night it transforms into an illuminated sign between the trees in the park.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Parque O`higgins, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

About this office
Felipe Alarcón
URZUA SOLER Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Temporary installations Chile
Cite: "Green Village Pavilion Lollapalooza Chile 2018 / URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón" [Pabellón Aldea Verde Lollapalooza Chile 2018 / URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón] 02 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931218/green-village-pavilion-lollapalooza-chile-2018-urzua-soler-arquitectos-plus-felipe-alarcon/> ISSN 0719-8884

